Veterans Day concert features Cape Girardeau natives Billy Swan, Jim Oliver

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Veterans Day concert will feature Cape Girardeau natives Billy Swan and Jim “Jolly” Oliver.

The Jerry Ford Orchestra: Veterans Day with Billy Swan will be Thursday, November 11 at 7 p.m. at the AC Brase Arena.

Tickets are $25.

Country singer and songwriter Billy Swan is known for his hit songs “Lover Please” and “I Can Help.”

There will be special appearances by Jim “Jolly” Oliver, Steve Schaffner and the Jerry Ford Orchestra.

Oliver is a Marine veteran.

Jerry Ford’s 12-piece big band has been performing across southeast Missouri for more than 40 years.

