Two Southern 7 Health Dept. Head Start sites close temporarily

Classes are expected to start back on Monday, November 22.((Source: Southern Seven Head Start))
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Head Start reported on Tuesday, November 9, that they closed two of their locations temporarily due to confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

The two locations that are closed are Mounds and Cairo Head Start Early Learning Centers.

According to the Southern Seven Head Start classes are expected to start back on Monday, November 22, due to pending further investigation.

The Southern Seven Head Start said they made the decision for the closure after their consultation with the Southern Seven Health Department investigation of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The Mounds site building closed due to confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

Even though the Cairo site did not have any confirmed cases itself.

The Cairo site building closed due to precaution of the following positive cases confirmed in the Cairo School District.

The Southern Seven Head Start also said the closures are just precautionary measures to provide time to disinfect and clean the buildings.

The Southern Seven Head Start has notified families and more information will be shared with families as it becomes available.

Southern Seven Health Department has already begun contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Anyone with questions regarding possible exposure can call S7HD at 618-634-2297 or visit the website.

