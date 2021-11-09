Heartland Votes
Theft and break-in being investigated by Paducah Police Dept.

Missing were two dealership registration plates and four BMW automobiles.
Missing were two dealership registration plates and four BMW automobiles.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Police Department reported on Monday, November 8, that they are investigating a theft and break-in.

The theft and break-in occurred at Bluegrass BMW dealership.

According to the Paducah Police Department an employee of the Bluegrass BMW dealership called police at 6:55 a.m. when he arrived to work and noticed the burglary.

Paducah Police Department said a door was poked open and several offices were searched.

Missing were two dealership registration plates that were taken from a desk drawer.

Also missing are four BMW automobiles that includes a white 2021 BMW X3M, a gray 2022 BMW 750I, a gray 2022 BMW X3M and a black 2022 BMW X5 M50.

Paducah Police Department also said the burglary apparently occurred between 2 a.m. through 5 a.m.

Anyone who was in the area and might have seen something suspicious during that time, is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers.

Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website.

Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

