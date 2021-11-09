Students, staff gather to remember SIUC student killed at Astroworld Festival

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Students and staff at Southern Illinois University mourned the unexpected loss of a classmate killed during a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival.

“It’s hard to get our minds wrapped around him being gone, because he was always here.”

Jacob Jurinek, a Chicago-area native and junior at SIU, is one of eight people who died during a concert Friday night put on by rapper Travis Scott. He would have turned 21 this month.

On Monday evening, SIU students and staff will gather on campus to remember Jurinek.

The vigil starts at 7 p.m. outside Faner Hall.

One of Jurinek’s classmates said it’s hard to realize one of the eight victims from the Astroworld tragedy is their friend and someone they saw every week.

Jurinek’s teacher called him an unforgettable student, someone who made a real impact on everyone around him.

Several other classmates said they’re clearly sad and still in shock, but they could also laugh as they remembered their friend. They said Jurinek always made people smile with his energy and humor.

”He was always very funny, he was so funny,” said Gannon McCarty. “You couldn’t take anything too seriously with him, because he was just making it a very fun time and everyone was always laughing. He always had something witty to say. He always had jokes. He was a very fun time to be around.

“And we’re so thankful that we got to spend the time we had with him and that we had a chance to see his work, and we got to collaborate with him on so many creative pieces. But I think now seeing his name and picture everywhere is just really hard on all of us,” said Mikaylan Roach.

She said they want to do more to celebrate him through his artwork.

At SIU, Jurinek was working as a graphic arts and media intern for the school’s athletic department.

Roach said no plans are final, but they would like to showcase his work in the future.

“We’re planning something at a later time, but we want to give his father time to process and get used to his new normal,” she said. “So, we’re going to have something for him later, we’re thinking next semester, as a memorial.”

While there are no plans set in stone, Roach said they would like to work along with his family.

Authorities say those killed range in age from 14 to 27 years old.

Thirteen people had to be hospitalized.

On Monday afternoon, Nov. 8, the family of one of the victims filed a lawsuit against the performer, the companies that organized the event and others, claiming they put profits over safety.

Houston’s police chief said he expressed concerns about the crowd to Scott before he performed at the sold-out event.

Scott announced he would cover the funeral costs for the eight victims.

