Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 31 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 9.
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 9.(Southern Seven Health Department)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 9.

The health department also reported 28 newly recovered cases.

According to the health department there is also a total of 125 active cases.

They also said currently there is one additional death and is 177 deaths total in the Southern Seven region.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob “Jake” Jurinek was a junior at SIU, working as a graphic arts and media intern for the...
SIU student identified as one of the victims in Astroworld Music Festival tragedy
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas
An Endangered Person Advisory was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, November 9.
Endangered Person Advisory canceled, missing 12-year-old Mo. girl found safe
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue in Laurel County

Latest News

Check out these Veterans Day events in the Heartland.
Veterans Day events in the Heartland 2021
Classes are expected to start back on Monday, November 22.
Two Southern 7 Health Dept. Head Start sites close temporarily
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Egyptian Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 19.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19