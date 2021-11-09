Southeast Mo. judicial offices to close day after Thanksgiving

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Judicial offices in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger Counties will be closed for Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving.

This follows Governor Mike Parson authorizing the closing of executive branch state offices.

Also on Friday, Nov. 26, Chief Justice Paul C. Wilson authorized the closing of all state judicial offices. However, chief judges and presiding judges may use their own discretion in closing offices in their district or circuit.

