SIUC cancels classes Friday, offers activities for self-care

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale canceled classes on Friday, November 12 for self-care.

The campus will be open on Friday, and the school is offering some relaxation activities for both students and employees.

Click here to see activities on Salukis Care Day.

The day off comes amid off-campus violence incidents, and the death of a student at the Astroworld Festival.

The university said on its website, “We are mindful of the significant impact loss, grief and anxiety can have on an individual and a community.”

They said students need an opportunity to pause and reflect, as well as take time to check in on the well-being of their friends and family.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.