Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SIUC cancels classes Friday, offers activities for self-care

The campus will be open on Friday as the school is offering some relaxation activities for both...
The campus will be open on Friday as the school is offering some relaxation activities for both students and employees.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale canceled classes on Friday, November 12 for self-care.

The campus will be open on Friday, and the school is offering some relaxation activities for both students and employees.

Click here to see activities on Salukis Care Day.

The day off comes amid off-campus violence incidents, and the death of a student at the Astroworld Festival.

The university said on its website, “We are mindful of the significant impact loss, grief and anxiety can have on an individual and a community.”

They said students need an opportunity to pause and reflect, as well as take time to check in on the well-being of their friends and family.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob “Jake” Jurinek was a junior at SIU, working as a graphic arts and media intern for the...
SIU student identified as one of the victims in Astroworld Music Festival tragedy
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas
An Endangered Person Advisory was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, November 9.
Endangered Person Advisory canceled, missing 12-year-old Mo. girl found safe
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue in Laurel County

Latest News

Here is a hack to get more juice from your limes and lemons.
Life Hacks with Laura: More juice from your lemons and limes
A Veterans Day concert will feature Cape Girardeau natives Billy Swan and Jim “Jolly” Oliver.
Veterans Day concert features Cape Girardeau natives Billy Swan, Jim Oliver
Jeff Cunningham talked to Cape Girardeau natives Billy Swan and Jim "Jolly" Oliver ahead of...
RAW VIDEO: Interview with Billy Swan, Jim Oliver
The Van Buren girls varsity cross country team placed first at state.
Van Buren varsity girls cross-country team turns tragedy into triumph following devastating fire
The ornaments have the approval of two military veterans from Perry County.
Heartland business owner designs patriotic ornaments to honor veterans