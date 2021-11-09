Heartland Votes
Shawnee National Forest to sell Christmas tree permits

The Shawnee National Forest is offering Christmas Tree permits this year.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - The Shawnee National Forest is offering a way to connect with the great outdoors and bring back a former holiday tradition.

Searching for the perfect Christmas tree while out on a hike.

To accomplish both, the forest service is selling Christmas tree permits online.

They go on sale beginning Monday, November 15. and cost $5, plus a $2.50 online transaction fee.

The permit allows for one Eastern Red Cedar tree less than 15-feet-tall to be cut on forest property and taken home.

Chainsaws are permitted.

Trees cannot be cut from any restricted areas listed on the permit.

A free map can be downloaded to view areas where trees can be harvested.

“For families interested in creating new traditions, a trip to their local national forest to cut their own Christmas tree is a perfect opportunity to discover nature and enjoy time together outdoors in search of the perfect holiday tree” said Forest Supervisor Michael Chaveas.

The forest service says cutting a Christmas tree can also improve the health of the forest by thinning densely populated area of small-diameter trees. This will allow for more space for other trees to grow and get more nutrients.

Removing some trees can also improve foraging for some wildlife.

For more information, tree permit, downloadable maps and restrictions, click here.

