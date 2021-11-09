Heartland Votes
Rain chances increase as we head towards Thursday

By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We saw a lot of clouds across the area today and these clouds will remain with us for much of the evening. Temperatures were mild this afternoon and thanks to the cloud cover, will not cool off much this evening. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy early, partly cloudy in the afternoon. We may see a sprinkle or two across our western counties early. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A front will move through the area early Thursday. This front will bring a line of showers with it during the early morning hours on Thursday. By Thursday afternoon we will sunny skies with breezy conditions.

