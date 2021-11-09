Purchase District Health Dept. conducts COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Purchase District Health Department announced on Tuesday, November 9, that they will begin carrying out COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines at all their clinics.

All their clinics will begin giving out Pfizer vaccines starting on Monday, November 11.

According to the PDHD the Pfizer vaccines will be appointment only.

Individuals can start calling to schedule their appointments on Wednesday, November 10.

The PDHD said their clinics will now provide initial vaccinations, boosters, adolescent and pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

A parent or legal guardian must be present for anyone under 18 years old.

PDHD clinics are appointment only for all COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J):

Ballard: 270- 665-5432

Carlisle: 270-628-5431

Fulton: 270-472-1982

Hickman: 270-653-6110

McCracken: 270-444-9625. Pfizer is ONLY administered in the clinic and It is not available by drive-thru.

PDHD DRIVE-THRU (Testing, Moderna, and J&J):

Moderna and J&J are available through drive-thru, please see “SCHEDULE OF PCR TESTING, J&J and MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINATION LOCATIONS PDHD/McCracken” for dates and times. No appointment is needed.

Other sites that will administer the Pfizer vaccine for children:

Graves County: Graves County Health Center

McCracken County:

· Purchase District Health Department

· Walgreens Store #06429 (Lone Oak Road)

Seek more information directly from these sites by phone or by visiting their websites.

As more sites become available they will list them online.

