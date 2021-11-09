Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 1 new case of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 9.
The newly reported case was a resident aged 65 or older.
A summary of the cases in Perry County includes:
- Active cases - 23
- Released from isolation - 4,494
- Deaths - 74
The health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 10. It is by appointment or walk-in and kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. They will have the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.
