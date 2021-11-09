Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 1 new case of COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 9.

The newly reported case was a resident aged 65 or older.

A summary of the cases in Perry County includes:

Active cases - 23

Released from isolation - 4,494

Deaths - 74

The health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 10. It is by appointment or walk-in and kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. They will have the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.