Perry County, Ill. Health Dept. reports 1 new case of COVID-19

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 9.

The newly reported case was a resident aged 65 or older.

A summary of the cases in Perry County includes:

  • Active cases - 23
  • Released from isolation - 4,494
  • Deaths - 74

The health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 10. It is by appointment or walk-in and kids under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. They will have the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.

