National Guard Soldier first woman to complete Army Sniper course

FORT BENNING, Ga. (Gray News) – A female soldier with the Montana Army National Guard has become the first woman to complete the U.S. Army Sniper Course at Fort Benning, Georgia.

“We are extremely proud of this soldier’s achievement and recognize that this is a milestone for not only Montana, but the entire National Guard and Army,” said Maj. Gen. J. Peter Hronek, the adjutant general for Montana. “This soldier had to volunteer several times to reach this goal, which is a demonstration of her dedication and commitment to service.”

The soldier, who was not identified, enlisted in December 2020 and was sent to complete Infantry One Station Unit Training.

Due to her superior performance, her training staff and chain of command recommended she attend the sniper course, according to the U.S. Army.

The female soldier started the seven-week course in September 2021 and met every standard required to graduate. According to the U.S. Army, the course is designed to train soldiers in skills for long-range precision fire.

“She arrived prepared for training and physically conditioned to succeed. We are proud of the results of her efforts and the quality training provided by the sniper course cadre. We wish her luck as she heads back to her unit as a U.S. Army Sniper Course-qualified sniper,” said Capt. David Wright, battalion commander, U.S. Army Sniper School.

