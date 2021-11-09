Moderna booster clinic scheduled in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday, November 19-20.

It will be at the Carbondale Civic Center each day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The health department will be administering booster doses of Moderna.

Appointments are required and can be made online or by calling the Jackson County Health Department at 618-684-3143.

Moderna booster doses are available to the following eligible people:

Persons who received their second dose of Moderna of Pfizer at least six months ago and who meet the following criteria: Age 65 or older Age 18 or older who face elevated risks due to where they work or live, or have certain underlying medical conditions

Persons age 18 or older who received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago

Vaccination cards should be brought to the appointment.

According to the health department, “mixing and matching” of booster doses is now allowed, but no federal recommendation has been made regarding which brand of booster to receive.

In addition to the clinic, JCHD continues to provide COVID-19 and flu vaccinations Monday-Friday at the health department. That includes the high-dose flu vaccine for those age 65 and older.

All COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer for 5-11 year olds, are available weekdays at JCHD.

According to the health department, they do not need insurance information for COVID-19 vaccines, but insurance cards are needed when getting the flu shot.

