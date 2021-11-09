Heartland Votes
Missing accident victim in Bullitt County found alive

Nora Thompson
Nora Thompson(Source: Family photo)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search in Bullitt County for a missing woman whose vehicle is believed to have crashed has ended with her rescue.

Nora Thompson, 57, was found Tuesday morning inside her vehicle just off Interstate 65.

Thompson’s vehicle, a 2002 Chevy Blazer, was spotted by the Louisville Metro Police Department helicopter off the road near I-65 and KY 480. The vehicle had overturned.

Family members say Thompson was heading home to Hardinsburg in Breckinridge County Monday afternoon. When they called her around 3 p.m., Thompson’s daughter said her mother hit the Facetime app on her phone and they could see Thompson had a bloody face. They could also see that the car was wrecked and the airbags had deployed.

After getting warrant to ping Thompson’s phone, hits were recorded in the Cedar Grove area of Bullitt County. The pings stopped around midnight when the phone is believed to have run out of power.

Shepherdsville police say Thompson will be taken at hospital for treatment and evaluation.

