Mild weather continues until the rain takes over on Thursday

There will be some peaks of sunshine through the rest of today, but mostly cloudy skies will continue into the evening hours. Temperatures tonight will be pretty mild again for late Fall, lows will only drop into the mid to upper 40s tonight. Partly cloudy skies expected on Wednesday, with small isolated showers possible. Most areas will stay dry through the day and then overnight into Thursday morning rain moves into the area from the West. Severe weather is not expected. Rain will push east through the morning hours and everyone will dry out by the afternoon hours on Thursday. Turns cooler again behind the rain. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 40s in many areas.

