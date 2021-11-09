Man facing gun charges after road rage incident in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Herrin man is facing gun charges after a road rage incident.

Amari T. Ross, 20, of Herrin, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the area of the 1000 block of East Main Street around 10:21 a.m. on Monday, November 8 for a reported road rage incident. The report said the passenger in the suspect vehicle showed a gun.

Officers say they found the suspect vehicle and the passenger, identified as Ross, had a stolen gun.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

