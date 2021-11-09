Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Man endures 5 surgeries, spends 7 months in the hospital after complications from COVID-19

Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to...
Marcus Hartford, 25, spent 7 months in hospitals after complications from COVID required him to have 5 life-saving surgeries.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 25-year-old man will get to go home Wednesday after spending more than half a year in hospital and enduring several surgeries due to complications from COVID-19.

According to WTVG, Marcus Hartford thought he had a seasonal cold in April but ultimately tested positive for COVID.

Hartford was put on a ventilator and placed into a medically-induced coma for more than a month.

“One night I couldn’t breathe,” Harford said. “They told us more than multiple times that I wasn’t going to make it.”

Hartford ended up in hospitals for seven months and has had a total of five surgeries.

“I currently only have technically one lung,” Hartford explained, adding he had no pre-existing conditions and no compromised immune system before testing positive for COVID.

Now, he is trying to rebuild strength after spending months lying in a hospital bed.

“When I first remember coming to, like I couldn’t move my arms, couldn’t move my legs. You know, I could barely move my neck,” Hartford said.

The chef, who turned 25 while he was in a coma, is preparing to go home this week. He credits his surgeon with saving his life and making his return possible.

“He did a lot of things. He did what he could, and I’m alive today,” Hartford said. “You know, he thinks I’m a miracle and always says that because of how bad it really got.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob “Jake” Jurinek was a junior at SIU, working as a graphic arts and media intern for the...
SIU student identified as one of the victims in Astroworld Music Festival tragedy
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported over 17,000 new confirmed and probable cases...
Illinois sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hunters to get their deer tested for Chronic...
MDC to hold mandatory CWD sampling in several Mo. counties Nov. 13-14
Lippoldt is currently at the Stoddard County Jail on a 24-hour hold for the charges of murder,...
Death investigation in Stoddard Co.

Latest News

AAA is predicting Thanksgiving travel this year will rebound to near pre-pandemic levels, with...
AAA: Thanksgiving travel to reach near pre-pandemic levels
A responding officer testifies in the slaying of Ahmaud Arbery. Father and son Greg and Travis...
GRAPHIC: Responding officer testifies about Arbery slaying
Check out these Veterans Day events in the Heartland.
Veterans Day events in the Heartland 2021
Ezra Blount, 9, sustained serious brain injuries at the Astroworld Festival.
9-year-old boy in coma after Astroworld Festival tragedy