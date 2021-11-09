Man arrested for bank robbery in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 38-year-old Carterville man was arrested for bank robbery on Monday, November 8.

Carterville officers responded at 2:22 p.m. to a bank robbery call at First Mid-South Bank located on Division Street.

Officers from Crainville and Cambria also responded.

No one was injured in the robbery.

During the investigation, officers identified Craig A. Wright as a suspect.

Wright was arrested without any issues and charged with robbery.

He was booked into the Williamson County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.