Man arrested for bank robbery in Carterville
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 38-year-old Carterville man was arrested for bank robbery on Monday, November 8.
Carterville officers responded at 2:22 p.m. to a bank robbery call at First Mid-South Bank located on Division Street.
Officers from Crainville and Cambria also responded.
No one was injured in the robbery.
During the investigation, officers identified Craig A. Wright as a suspect.
Wright was arrested without any issues and charged with robbery.
He was booked into the Williamson County Jail.
