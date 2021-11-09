Life Hacks with Laura: More juice from your lemons and limes

The next time you need freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice for a recipe, here’s a hack to get more juice out of each one.

First, you want to pop the lemon or line in the microwave for about ten seconds.

Then take the warm lemon and roll it several times to get everything nice and loose inside.

Next, you’ll cut it and make sure to cut it long ways for maximum juice. Then when you go to squeeze the lemon you’ll have more juice.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.