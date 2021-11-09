Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kennett Sound Studios to celebrate 50th anniversary

The historical marker dedication at the former site of the recording studio begins at 10 a.m....
The historical marker dedication at the former site of the recording studio begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 13.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - An event on Saturday will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Kennett Sound Studios.

It will include a historical marker dedication at the former studio site, followed by a panel discussion at the Dunklin County Library.

The event will also mark the release of a new CD by former studio owner and operator Joe Keene titled “I’ve Done It All In My Time.”

Kennett Sound Studios is still looked at fondly by musicians in the area.

“I look back and I wasn’t involved in the things Johnny did and he wasn’t involved in the things that I did, but we were both involved in different projects, whole lot of fun,” said Daryl Wilcoxson, a Kennett musician. “And that’s one of the things that I think made Kennett Sound Studio so special, you literally could capture whatever you sounded like there.”

The historical marker dedication at the former site of the recording studio begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 13.

The library event will start at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob “Jake” Jurinek was a junior at SIU, working as a graphic arts and media intern for the...
SIU student identified as one of the victims in Astroworld Music Festival tragedy
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas
An Endangered Person Advisory was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, November 9.
Endangered Person Advisory canceled, missing 12-year-old Mo. girl found safe
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue in Laurel County

Latest News

The Southern Seven Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 9.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 31 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death
The ornaments have the approval of two military veterans from Perry County.
Heartland business owner designs patriotic ornaments to honor veterans
An Endangered Person Advisory was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, November 9.
Endangered Person Advisory canceled, missing 12-year-old Mo. girl found safe
Check out these Veterans Day events in the Heartland.
Veterans Day events in the Heartland 2021