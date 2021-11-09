Increasing Cloud Cover Today

Heartland Votes
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:14 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
This morning will start off mostly clear with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Isolated areas could see patchy fog. Increasing cloud cover will start during the first half of the day making it partly cloudy then mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Cloud cover will keep temperatures several degrees cooler today but still above average in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temperature in the upper 40s. A few light sprinkles will be possible with a front just off to the north of the Heartland. Most areas will remain dry on Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the upper 60s to low 70s again. It will be breezier on Wednesday with southerly gusts up to 20mph.

Rain chances will arrive during the first half of Thursday with the passage of a cold front. Gusty winds can be up to 30mph. Behind the front, chilly temperatures arrive in the upper 40s to low 50s for our extended forecast.

-Lisa

