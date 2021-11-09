Heartland Votes
Heartland business owner designs patriotic ornaments to honor veterans

The ornaments have the approval of two military veterans from Perry County.
By Breanna Harris
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Veterans Day is just around the corner and one business in Perryville is giving back to veterans by creating ornaments that will last forever.

”It’s an honor to be able to do this.”

Piece by piece, Perryville business owner Jared Cochran designs ornaments to honor those who served our country.

“Veterans Day is coming up, so it’s a perfect time for us to do this; and coming into the holidays is fantastic because even if a veteran has one of these ornaments, gives it to another friend, it could make a huge difference for them,” said Cochran.

He said giving back to veterans is something he wants to do more than anything.

“My father was in Vietnam, my uncles were in Vietnam, my grandfather was in World War II, so being able to do anything makes us feel proud and excited,” Cochran said.

The ornaments have the approval of two military veterans from Perry County.

“This was awesome,” said veteran Denise Lankfordpingel. “I thought it was absolutely great that they came in they made these for us and they gave them to us at our breakfast and everybody was just real excited about receiving it.”

“I thought it was very awesome, it cuts deep to the heart,” said veteran Jim Sutter. “Very appreciative. It’s just an awesome little trinket. When you look at this, it says ‘Some gave all, all gave some’ that means that you were there and you know all about it.”

Cochran hopes to design even more ornaments to honor veterans every year.

