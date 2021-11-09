First Alert: Cloudy, mild afternoon

(KFVS) - Tuesday will start out mostly clear with wake-up temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Isolated areas could see some patchy fog.

There won’t be as much sunshine this afternoon.

Clouds will be increasing throughout the day.

This will keep afternoon highs a bit cooler, but still above average in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

A few sprinkles will be possible with a front just off to the north of the Heartland.

Wednesday will be mostly dry for much of the Heartland.

Skies will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday will also be breezy with southerly gusts up to 20 mph.

Rain chances arrive during the first half of Thursday with a passing cold front.

It will also be windy with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Chilly temperatures arrive behind the cold front.

Afternoon highs toward the end of the week and into the weekend will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

