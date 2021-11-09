Heartland Votes
Fired Cardinals manager Shildt named finalist for NL MLB Manager of the Year

Mike Shildt, who is no longer the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, was named as a finalist...
Mike Shildt, who is no longer the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, was named as a finalist for NL Manager of the Year.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW YORK (KFVS) - The Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BWAA) announced their finalists for their annual awards on Monday night, November 8.

There were three top finishers named for each of the following categories each in the National and American Leagues: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young and MVP.

Mike Shildt, who is no longer the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, was named as a finalist for NL Manager of the Year.

According to the BWAA website, voting was conducted before the start of the postseason.

The Cardinals fired Shildt last month over what they called “philosophical differences,” but he is still being recognized for his past work during the 2021 season.

Shildt led the Cardinals to 90 wins this past season.

He also won NL Manager of the Year in 2019 after he took over for Mike Matheny who was let go midway through the season.

Another Cardinal is also a finalist.

Outfielder Dylan Carlson was picked as a finalist for the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award.

The winners of the awards will be announced on MLB Network starting on Nov. 15.

The following grid below shows the top three finishers for each award and when they will be announced.

AwardAmerican LeagueNational League
Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year
Nov. 15 @ 6 p.m. ET		Randy Arozarena, Rays
Wander Franco, Rays
Luis Garcia, Astros		Dylan Carlson, Cardinals
Jonathan India, Reds
Trevor Rogers, Marlins
Manager of the Year
Nov. 16 @ 6 p.m. ET		Dusty Baker, Astros
Kevin Cash, Rays
Scott Servais, Mariners		Craig Counsell, Brewers
Gabe Kapler, Giants
Mike Shildt, Cardinals
Cy Young
Nov. 17 @ 6 p.m. ET		Gerrit Cole, Yankees
Lance Lynn, White Sox
Robbie Ray, Blue Jays		Corbin Burnes, Brewers
Max Scherzer, Nationals/Dodgers
Zack Wheeler, Phillies
MVP
Nov. 18 @ 6 p.m. ET		Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays
Shohei Ohtani, Angels
Marcus Semien, Blue Jays		Bryce Harper, Phillies
Juan Soto, Nationals
Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

