Fired Cardinals manager Shildt named finalist for NL MLB Manager of the Year

NEW YORK (KFVS) - The Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BWAA) announced their finalists for their annual awards on Monday night, November 8.

There were three top finishers named for each of the following categories each in the National and American Leagues: Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young and MVP.

Mike Shildt, who is no longer the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, was named as a finalist for NL Manager of the Year.

According to the BWAA website, voting was conducted before the start of the postseason.

The Cardinals fired Shildt last month over what they called “philosophical differences,” but he is still being recognized for his past work during the 2021 season.

Shildt led the Cardinals to 90 wins this past season.

He also won NL Manager of the Year in 2019 after he took over for Mike Matheny who was let go midway through the season.

Another Cardinal is also a finalist.

Outfielder Dylan Carlson was picked as a finalist for the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year award.

The winners of the awards will be announced on MLB Network starting on Nov. 15.

The following grid below shows the top three finishers for each award and when they will be announced.

Award American League National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year

Nov. 15 @ 6 p.m. ET Randy Arozarena, Rays

Wander Franco, Rays

Luis Garcia, Astros Dylan Carlson, Cardinals

Jonathan India, Reds

Trevor Rogers, Marlins Manager of the Year

Nov. 16 @ 6 p.m. ET Dusty Baker, Astros

Kevin Cash, Rays

Scott Servais, Mariners Craig Counsell, Brewers

Gabe Kapler, Giants

Mike Shildt, Cardinals Cy Young

Nov. 17 @ 6 p.m. ET Gerrit Cole, Yankees

Lance Lynn, White Sox

Robbie Ray, Blue Jays Corbin Burnes, Brewers

Max Scherzer, Nationals/Dodgers

Zack Wheeler, Phillies MVP

Nov. 18 @ 6 p.m. ET Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Shohei Ohtani, Angels

Marcus Semien, Blue Jays Bryce Harper, Phillies

Juan Soto, Nationals

Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres

