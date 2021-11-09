Heartland Votes
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 12-year-old Springfield, Mo. girl

Daisy Nipper, 12, left her home on W. Olive Street in Springfield, Mo. around 12:30 a.m. on...
Daisy Nipper, 12, left her home on W. Olive Street in Springfield, Mo. around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Daisy Nipper left her home on W. Olive Street in Springfield around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9 with her cell phone. Her cell phone is now off, and no one has been able to reach her.

She is described as 5-feet tall and 100 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and a smiley face tattoo on her upper left arm. She was carrying a small, black, shiny backpack.

Police say she does not have a history of running away.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately to contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

