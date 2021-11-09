Egyptian Health Dept. reports 14 new cases of COVID-19

Heartland Votes
The Egyptian Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 19.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 19.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - one in their 40s and one in their 50s
  • Male - one under the age of 1, one in their 20s, two in their 40s and one in their 50s

Gallatin County

  • Male - one in their teens

White County

  • Female - one in their 30s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s
  • Male - one in their teens, one in their 40s and one in their 60s

Currently, Saline County has had a total of 4,691 positive cases, including 71 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,086 positive cases, including 33 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 883 positive cases, including nine deaths.

