Community Resource Fair coming to Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Resources will be available to learn more about for southeast Missourians on Wednesday, November 10.

It’s all part of the Missouri Job Center Fall For Success Community Resource Fair that will be held in Sikeston.

There will be more than a dozen resource providers along with various employers there on hand for job opportunities.

Missouri Job Center Supervisor Lori Caldwell said it’s a great way to bring the community together to help provide them with the information they need.

“Just bringing the resources and the employers all together, one location, so we can help any individual that is facing any barriers that they need to overcome,” Caldwell said. “They will know where to go when they go to this resource event.”

Resource providers include Spread Hope Now, UMOS, Job Corp, MBRC, Gibson Recovery Center, Fresh Start and much more.

Employers will include Southeast Corrections, Unilever, Fedex, Walgreen’s, Missouri State Highway Patrol and more.

On hand will be food trucks and a raffle for four free Thanksgiving dinners.

The event will be held on Wednesday at the Clinton Community Building from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Sikeston.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.