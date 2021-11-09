Carbondale leaders presents road study at city council meeting

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is looking at smoothing some of its rough roads.

City leaders said they’ve listened to drivers and are now hiring a private firm to develop a game plan to improve roads in the city’s business and residential districts.

The city of Carbondale has 108 centerline miles of road in town.

On Tuesday night, November 9, those streets conditions were shared in a presentation at the City Council meeting.

The city of Carbondale hired private company TWM to collect data and examine every single street in the city.

As of October 6, they said 15 percent of roads surface condition were either in poor or very poor conditions.

In 2022, parts of New Era Road, East Main Frontage Road, North Wall Street and North McRoy Road will be repaired in certain locations.

A gentleman who frequently drives through town said the main thoroughfares in town are holding up fine.

“Going over the tracks here are not bad, those roads are pretty decent shape. So the main roads coming in and out of town are doing okay,” said Dana Pemrose.

That City Council meeting began at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Viewers can watch via zoom on the City of Carbondale’s Facebook Page.

Carbondale Residents can also look at the presentation from Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.