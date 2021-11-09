Carbondale man accused of home invasion

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of breaking into a home and attacking a person.

Eric D. Lescault, 30, was arrested on charges of home invasion, aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.

Lescault was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Carbondale police said it happened in the 200 block of South Lewis Lane around 11:36 a.m. on November 5.

They say the victim received a minor injury as a result of the incident.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.