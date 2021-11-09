Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Beshear proposes salary boost, body cameras for state police

Gov. Andy Beshear is proposing pay raises for frontline personnel at Kentucky State Police. And...
Gov. Andy Beshear is proposing pay raises for frontline personnel at Kentucky State Police. And his budget proposal would equip troopers with body cameras.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear is proposing pay raises for frontline personnel at Kentucky State Police. And his budget proposal would equip troopers with body cameras.

Beshear unveiled his budget proposal for KSP on Tuesday.

The proposed salary increases are aimed at halting the steady loss of troopers and dispatchers leaving for higher pay at other police agencies.

The Democratic governor will present his budget plan to the Republican-led legislature early next year.

Beshear says his proposal will include $12.2 million for KSP to purchase a video recording system. It would enable KSP to equip 650 troopers and officers with recording devices.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob “Jake” Jurinek was a junior at SIU, working as a graphic arts and media intern for the...
SIU student identified as one of the victims in Astroworld Music Festival tragedy
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
Perez Reed, 25, is charged with murder in the deaths of a 16-year-old girl and a 40-year-old...
Suspected serial killer arrested in crimes that span Missouri, Kansas
Daisy Nipper, 12, left her home on W. Olive Street in Springfield, Mo. around 12:30 a.m. on...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 12-year-old Springfield, Mo. girl
Girl Saved by TikTok hand sign - November 5, 2021
911 call released from TikTok hand signal rescue in Laurel County

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
US Capitol rioter seeks asylum in Belarus, state TV reports
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
White House rushes with infrastructure fixes for US economy
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it will be closed through Wednesday, November...
Dorena-Hickman Ferry to remain closed due to ramp mechanical issue
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned a $465 million opioid ruling against drugmaker...
Oklahoma court overturns $465 million opioid ruling against Johnson & Johnson
A 38-year-old Carterville man was arrested for robbing the First Mid-South Bank in Carterville...
Man arrested for bank robbery in Carterville