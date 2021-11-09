30 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, November 9.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 14
- Total cases - 12,453
- Total deaths - 170
Franklin County
- New cases - 16
- Total cases - 7,572
- Total deaths - 107
