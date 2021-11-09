2 charged in parking garage car fire at Branson Landing

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County prosecutor filed charges against a couple accused of setting a car on fire in the parking garage of the Branson Landing.

Christian Alexander Sneath, 23, of Springfield, and Cordilla Pearl Niederhelman, 19, of Taneyville, each face charges of property damage and stealing.

Police say the two started a car fire in the parking garage Sunday night after attempting to siphon gas from a vehicle. Police say they drilled a hole in the gas tank. Investigators say Sneath admitted the drill slipped, causing a spark. The fire damaged another parked car and the garage itself.

Investigators say the two drove to the Ballparks of America where Sneath removed logos, stickers, and decals from the vehicle.

Police say they attempted to siphon gas from other vehicles in the CoxHealth Branson parking garage.

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.