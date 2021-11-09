10 graduate in workforce development program in Kennett

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - St. John AME Church in Kennett held a graduating ceremony for their workforce development class on Monday, November 8.

The church is helping to meet the needs of the community by offering workforce development training.

This was the first completed program which had 10 individuals gain certificates for soft skills from Lincoln University.

People said it’s helpful to have these skills now to better their day-to-day lives.

“I was dedicated and I’ve accomplished what I came to get,” Angela Rose said. “It’s taught me my soft skills and I can communicate with people better and understand them. So this definitely means a lot to me.”

“I’m going to be able to make more friends and better myself,” Marilyn Hunt said. “Making positive decisions and just doing well.”

The second program is now underway with eight spots available.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.