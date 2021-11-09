Heartland Votes
Advertisement

10 graduate in workforce development program in Kennett

A man shows off his certificate as part of the workforce development program in Kennett, Mo.
A man shows off his certificate as part of the workforce development program in Kennett, Mo.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - St. John AME Church in Kennett held a graduating ceremony for their workforce development class on Monday, November 8.

The church is helping to meet the needs of the community by offering workforce development training.

This was the first completed program which had 10 individuals gain certificates for soft skills from Lincoln University.

People said it’s helpful to have these skills now to better their day-to-day lives.

“I was dedicated and I’ve accomplished what I came to get,” Angela Rose said. “It’s taught me my soft skills and I can communicate with people better and understand them. So this definitely means a lot to me.”

“I’m going to be able to make more friends and better myself,” Marilyn Hunt said. “Making positive decisions and just doing well.”

The second program is now underway with eight spots available.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob “Jake” Jurinek was a junior at SIU, working as a graphic arts and media intern for the...
SIU student identified as one of the victims in Astroworld Music Festival tragedy
Lippoldt is currently at the Stoddard County Jail on a 24-hour hold for the charges of murder,...
Death investigation in Stoddard Co.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
Dunks, and 3 pointers are usually made on NBA courts... but a heartland man is turning the...
Heartland man performs National Anthem at NBA game
Death Science, an organization that hosted the dissection of a human body for a ticket-buying...
Widow horrified after veteran’s body used in public dissection at Ore. hotel

Latest News

Farrar Out Farms in Perryville is also seeing a turkey shortage before Thanksgiving.
Heartland farmers, retailers say buy your Thanksgiving turkey early
For those with pre-existing health conditions like diabetes, Cape Girardeau dentist Dominique...
Brushing your teeth can help prevent other diseases
Check out these Veterans Day events in the Heartland.
Veterans Day events in the Heartland 2021
The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau goal this year is 150 thousand dollars from across 21...
Heartland nonprofit excited to give back this holiday season