Warm temperatures the next couple of days across the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. we saw slightly warmer temperatures across the area today and this trend will continue through Wednesday. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and pleasant temperatures. Readings will fall into the lower 50s by the late evening hours. Clouds will begin to increase late tonight keeping temperatures warmer than the past few nights. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and mild. Highs temperatures will reach the middle to upper 60s. The warm weather will continue into Wednesday. We will see a little more sunshine on Wednesday allowing for temperatures to approach 70 degrees.

