Topple the Tow Truck to continue Saturday

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - An auto repair company and a toy retailer are teaming up for the second Topple the Two Truck event.

PMR will have their tow truck set up at Jack & Josie’s Toy & Candy Store on Saturday, November 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Everyone is invited to donate new, unwrapped toys, activities and books for all kids ages 0-12. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

Donations go to Toys for Tots.

There will also be a food truck.

The previous weekend, PMR teamed up with Rural King in Marion and collected more than 60 toys and more than $200 in donations.

“It was incredible,” said PMR Manager Nicole Miskelley. “We’ve already topped last year’s monetary donations and we’re on track to collect more toys than last year as well. It’s great knowing so many people want to help kids in our own community have a bright Christmas.”

PMR will also be accepting donations at their business Monday, Nov. 8 through Dec. 13.

