Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Toddler dies after being struck by gunfire on Calif. freeway

By KPIX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KPIX) - A toddler died after a stray bullet struck the car he was riding in on a California freeway. Investigators say the bullet came from a rolling gun battle between at least two other cars.

Family members identified the victim as Jasper Wu, who was just one month shy of his 2nd birthday. The boy’s mother was driving southbound on I-880 from San Francisco back home to Fremont, California, around 2:10 p.m. Saturday. Other relatives were in the car, including three kids in the back.

Relatives say as they reached downtown Oakland, a single shot suddenly hit Jasper in the head. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors could not save him.

Investigators with the California Highway Patrol say evidence recovered from the freeway indicates there was a rolling gun battle between at least two cars traveling northbound. Somehow, a stray bullet hit Jasper.

Detectives haven’t released any suspect information or a motive in the gun battle. One suspect vehicle is reportedly a dark-colored Chrysler 300.

CHP is asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has other information to call their tip line at (707) 917-4491.

Copyright 2021 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lippoldt is currently at the Stoddard County Jail on a 24-hour hold for the charges of murder,...
Death investigation in Stoddard Co.
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
In this image made from video, people walk by burning debris following the explosion of an oil...
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98
Two owners with a passion for music and skate boarding decided to combine their ideas and open...
Indoor skate park to open in downtown Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Heartland Football Friday on Nov. 5.
Heartland Football Friday 11/5

Latest News

Investigators say evidence indicates there was a rolling gun battle between at least two cars...
Stray bullet kills toddler in rolling gun battle on Calif. freeway, investigators say
Crowds of people attending the Astroworld music festival can be seen running and rushing...
Mourning starts as Houston officials probe concert deaths
Local Christmas tree shop owner say it may be harder to find a tree this year.
Christmas tree shortage
An SIU student is one of the eight people who died at the Astroworld music festival in Texas.
SIU student among eight killed at Houston Music Festival