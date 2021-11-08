Staying mild the next couple of days

Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s across much of the area this afternoon. This evening will be dry and clear, so temperatures will fall quickly, you’ll definitely want a jacket. Lows tonight will stay above freezing, in the lower 40s. Clouds will spread into the area from the West after midnight. So partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies expected on Tuesday. Highs will still be above average in the upper 60s. The best rain chances will move into the Heartland on Wednesday night into Thursday. Behind that system temperatures drop significantly. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 40s.

