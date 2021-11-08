Heartland Votes
St. Mary continues to clean up from tornado weeks ago

7th Street in St. Mary is cleared after littered with debris from a tornado weeks ago.
7th Street in St. Mary is cleared after littered with debris from a tornado weeks ago.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. MARY, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of St. Mary is making progress towards cleaning up and repairing their community.

This being a couple weeks after an EF-3 tornado swept through the area and damaging 28 homes within the city.

St. Mary Police Chief Adam Bequette says the community has pulled together and have continued working these past weeks to cleanup the damages that have been left behind from the storm.

“We’re making progress, it’s going to be slow going,” Chief Bequette said. “Like anything, it’s just a slow time. We have dumpsters available to dump and clean up debris in. There’s one on 7th street, there’s one on 3rd street block to try to help with the cleanup efforts. We just try to continue on. The town and the citizens and on the outside, volunteers have helped tremendously at this point.”

On Monday, Nov. 8, there will be disaster assistance services and information available at the Trinity Baptist Church in St. Mary from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for those impacted by the tornado.

Please bring proof of your address and dinner will be provided as well.

