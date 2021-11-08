St. Genevieve museum and private collection on display

STE. GENEVIEVE, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Genevieve Museum Learning Center kicked off a week long Veterans Day Celebration event.

They first started with an opening ceremony with Guest Speaker U.S. Marine Corps Major Philip Kwan.

Kwan said it’s important to thank the supporters that honor and support veterans year after year.

“I believe it’s a huge part of Veterans day, the fact that individuals, whether they’re family members or friends, take the time to support veterans. I think it’s important to support those that support us,” Kwan said.

As part of the Veterans Day celebration, the museum learning center is offering $20 tickets to visit their museum along with a special nearby private collection full of WWII and other time period memorabilia.

Chris and Linda Kertz have been collecting military items for more than 15 years.

“It’s an honor to bring in veterans and other people that want to see WWII stuff and history,” Chris Kertz said. “We want to keep it alive and preserve it for the future.”

“It’s a way to preserve history,” Linda Kertz said. “If you don’t do things like this, then history is easily forgotten and I think there is a lot we can learn from our veterans as we move forward.”

20 percent of sales from ticket prices will be donated to Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial.

To purchase a ticket, you may find them at the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center. Private collection tours are at 2 p.m. everyday until November 14th.

