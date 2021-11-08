SIU student identified as one of the victims in Astroworld Music Festival tragedy

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Southern Illinois University (SIU) student was identified as one of the eight victims of the recent tragedy at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston, Texas.

According to a statement released by his family, Jacob “Jake” Jurinek was a junior at SIU, working as a graphic arts and media intern for the school’s athletic department.

He was a graduate of the class of 2019 at Neuqua High School in Naperville, Illinois, before going to SIU to pursue his passion for art and media.

Jurinek’s family said he was beloved by his family and friends for his contagious enthusiasm, boundless energy and unwavering positive attitude.

He was a fan of music, an artist, a son, best friend to many, and a loving and beloved cousin, nephew and grandson.

According to Jurinek’s family, he was affectionately known as “Big Jake” by his younger cousins for his larger-than-life personality.

Most of all, they said Jurinek will be remembered as the best friend to his father, Ron Jurinek, after the passing of his mother in 2011 brought them closer together than ever.

As described in the statement, Jurinek and his father were inseparable, attending Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks games, sharing their love of wrestling and spending weekends with family and friends at Jake’s favorite place: their family cottage in southwestern Michigan.

“We are all devastated and left with a huge hole in our lives,” said Ron Jurinek. “Right now, we ask for the time and space for our family to process this tragic news and begin to heal. We’re comforted by the fact that the hundreds of people Jake touched over the years will carry a piece of his spirit with them.”

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.