Report: Hackers infiltrate 9 organizations, including in defense and energy

It's unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers' tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.
By CNN
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) - A cybersecurity research firm says foreign hackers have breached nine organizations in the defense, energy, health care, technology and education sectors.

At least one of the organizations is in the U.S.

Palo Alto Networks said the hackers stole passwords to gain long-term access to these organization’s networks.

It’s unclear who is responsible for the breach, but some of the attackers’ tactics overlap with those used by a suspected Chinese hacking group.

Officials from the National Security Agency and the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are tracking the threat.

