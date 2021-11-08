Phone line issues reported in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Not getting a dial tone or having an issue with calls connecting in Poplar Bluff?

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, all city phone lines are experiencing technical difficulties.

911 lines are working.

Anyone needing immediate non-emergency services are asked to call 573-718-0235.

The city is working with the phone company to restore services.

An estimated time was not give on when phone lines will be working once again.

The police department said they would make a notification on when services resume.

The outage was reported on Saturday, November 6.

