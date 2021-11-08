Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 16 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 8.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-12 years - 2
- 13-17 years - 0
- 18-64 years - 12
- 65 and up -2
A summary of cases includes:
- Active cases - 22
- Released from isolation - 4,494
- Deaths - 74
The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
