Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 16 new cases of COVID-19

The Perry County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 8.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Perry County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 8.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-12 years - 2
  • 13-17 years - 0
  • 18-64 years - 12
  • 65 and up -2

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 22
  • Released from isolation - 4,494
  • Deaths - 74

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

