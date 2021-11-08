Heartland Votes
Advertisement

National Weather Service promotes Winter Weather Safety Week

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah and its partners will hold winter weather...
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah and its partners will hold winter weather preparedness campaigns for each of the four states it serves.(Source: Associated Press)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - In preparation for the upcoming winter, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah and its partners will hold winter weather preparedness campaigns for each of the four states it serves.

The campaigns are scheduled as follows:

  • Indiana: Nov. 7-13
  • Missouri: Nov. 15-19
  • Illinois: Nov. 15-19
  • Kentucky: Dec. 5-11

The NWS also said that there will be a Facebook Live session for questions on winter weather preparedness on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.

The livestream can be accessed here, and questions may be posted in live feed once it begins.

For more information on winter weather preparedness, click here.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lippoldt is currently at the Stoddard County Jail on a 24-hour hold for the charges of murder,...
Death investigation in Stoddard Co.
Travis Scott performs at Day 1 of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov. 5,...
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
In this image made from video, people walk by burning debris following the explosion of an oil...
Oil tanker explodes in Sierra Leone, killing at least 98
Two owners with a passion for music and skate boarding decided to combine their ideas and open...
Indoor skate park to open in downtown Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Heartland Football Friday on Nov. 5.
Heartland Football Friday 11/5

Latest News

KY 135 is blocked by a grain truck crash near the 11.5 mile marker in Crittenden County.
KY 135 reopened after truck crash near Crittenden Co.
A seventh person was arrested in connection with a Paducah murder investigation.
7th person arrested in connection with Paducah murder
A man pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a 2017 officer-involved shooting.
Man pleads guilty in 2017 officer-involved shooting in McCracken Co.
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Friday, November 5.
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update Monday