National Weather Service promotes Winter Weather Safety Week

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - In preparation for the upcoming winter, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Paducah and its partners will hold winter weather preparedness campaigns for each of the four states it serves.

The campaigns are scheduled as follows:

Indiana: Nov. 7-13

Missouri: Nov. 15-19

Illinois: Nov. 15-19

Kentucky: Dec. 5-11

The NWS also said that there will be a Facebook Live session for questions on winter weather preparedness on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.

The livestream can be accessed here, and questions may be posted in live feed once it begins.

For more information on winter weather preparedness, click here.

