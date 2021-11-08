MDC to hold mandatory CWD sampling in several Mo. counties Nov. 13-14

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will be holding mandatory Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) sampling during the opening weekend of the November portion of the deer firearms season.

Hunters who harvest deer in the MDC CWD zone counties on Saturday, November 13 through 14 will be required take the deer or its head on the day it was killed to a sampling station. Several locations will be available throughout the zone.

The MDC CWD Management Zone includes the following counties: Adair, Barry, Camden, Cedar, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Hickory, Howell, Jefferson, Knox, Laclede, Linn, Macon, McDonald, Mercer, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Warren and Washington.

Deer killed will have to be taken to a CWD mandatory sampling station within county of where it was harvested. Sampling locations can be found here.

There are a few exceptions. Deer that will end up being delivered to a licensed meat processor or taxidermist within 48 hours, or deer heads that will be left at the MDC CWD mandatory sampling station for disposal after sampling, may be transported to a sampling station in any county.

Sampling takes only a few minutes and the test results are free.

Results are usually available within four weeks or less and can be viewed online here.

Hunters who bring in a buck that will taken to a taxidermist should inform MDC staff.

MDC says opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season is the most popular two hunting days for most deer hunters.

This will allow the department to collect the most tissue samples in a short period of time.

Before arriving to a CWD mandatory sampling station, hunters should do the following:

Field dress and Telecheck deer.

Bring the carcass or just the head.

Capes may be removed in preparation for taxidermy prior to arriving at a station.

Position deer in vehicles with head and neck easily accessible.

Be sure the person who harvested the deer is present.

Be prepared to find the location of harvest on a map.

If using a paper permit, have it detached from the deer for easy access.

If using the MO Hunting app, have permit information available.

Voluntary CWD sampling and testing is also available statewide during the entire deer season at select locations.

Sampling sites include some MDC offices during regular business hours, cooperating taxidermists and meat processors and self-service freezers where hunters can leave deer heads.

Hunters must also follow carcass-movement restrictions for deer harvested in a CWD Management Zone county and when bringing parts of harvested deer and other harvested cervids, such as elk or moose, into Missouri from another state.

The following are requirements for deer harvested in a CWD Management Zone county in Missouri:

Deer must be Telechecked before any parts of the carcass may be transported out of the county of harvest.

Whole carcasses may only be transported out of the county of harvest if delivered to a licensed meat processor.

Deer heads may only be transported out of the county of harvest if delivered to a licensed taxidermist or an approved CWD sampling station within 48 hours of exiting the county of harvest. However, on Nov. 13-14, deer, or the head, must be taken on the day of harvest to a CWD mandatory sampling station.

The following carcass parts may be moved outside of the county of harvest without restriction:

Meat that is cut and wrapped or that has been boned out.

Quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached.

Hides from which all excess tissue has been removed.

Antlers or antlers attached to skull plates or skulls cleaned of all muscle and brain tissue.

Finished taxidermy products.

The following are restrictions for hunters bringing harvested deer and other cervids into Missouri from another state:

Hunters may no longer transport whole cervid carcasses into the state.

Heads from cervids with the cape attached and no more than six inches of neck attached may be brought into Missouri only if they are delivered to a licensed taxidermist within 48 hours of entering Missouri.

There is no longer a requirement that cervid carcass parts coming into the state be reported to the MDC carcass transport hotline.

The following cervid parts can be transported into Missouri without restriction:

Meat that is cut and wrapped or that has been boned out.

Quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached.

Hides from which all excess tissue has been removed.

Antlers or antlers attached to skull plates or skulls cleaned of all muscle and brain tissue.

Upper canine teeth.

Finished taxidermy products.

According to MDC, the CWD Management Zone are counties where the infectious disease in deer and other members of the deer family has been found within 10 miles. The disease eventually kills all animals it infects and there is no vaccine or cure.

MDC says CWD can be spread from direct deer-to-deer contact, through improper disposal of deer carcasses and through the environment by deer contacting infectious material from other deer.

To learn more about hunting safety, CWD mandatory sampling and carcass disposal through the MDC, click here to view a video.

