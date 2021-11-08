Kids receive COVID-19 vaccine in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland kids are now getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

John’s Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau has some of the first doses in the area, and gave out the shots on Monday, November 8.

This comes almost a week after the CDC formally endorsed child-size doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Pharmacy co-owner Abe Funk said some of his customers have been waiting a good while for this opportunity.

”We have had parents asking for months about when their kids can get vaccinated,” he said. “Obviously, there’s been a lot more questions since last week when it was approved. So there is demand. There are certainly some who have concerns still. We’re not forcing anyone to get a shot. But for those who are interested and concerned for their kids, certainly we want to be the ones who can help them.”

The CDC said no serious safety concerns have been reported.

Officials say the most common side effects include temporary redness or swelling, fatigue, headache and muscle pain.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.