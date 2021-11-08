Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Kids receive COVID-19 vaccine in Cape Girardeau

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland kids are now getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

John’s Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau has some of the first doses in the area, and gave out the shots on Monday, November 8.

This comes almost a week after the CDC formally endorsed child-size doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11.

Pharmacy co-owner Abe Funk said some of his customers have been waiting a good while for this opportunity.

”We have had parents asking for months about when their kids can get vaccinated,” he said. “Obviously, there’s been a lot more questions since last week when it was approved. So there is demand. There are certainly some who have concerns still. We’re not forcing anyone to get a shot. But for those who are interested and concerned for their kids, certainly we want to be the ones who can help them.”

The CDC said no serious safety concerns have been reported.

Officials say the most common side effects include temporary redness or swelling, fatigue, headache and muscle pain.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob “Jake” Jurinek was a junior at SIU, working as a graphic arts and media intern for the...
SIU student identified as one of the victims in Astroworld Music Festival tragedy
Lippoldt is currently at the Stoddard County Jail on a 24-hour hold for the charges of murder,...
Death investigation in Stoddard Co.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
Dunks, and 3 pointers are usually made on NBA courts... but a heartland man is turning the...
Heartland man performs National Anthem at NBA game
Death Science, an organization that hosted the dissection of a human body for a ticket-buying...
Widow horrified after veteran’s body used in public dissection at Ore. hotel

Latest News

Some kids received the COVID-19 vaccine at a Cape Girardeau pharmacy on Monday, Nov. 8.
Kids receive COVID-19 vaccine in Cape Girardeau
In Jackson County, the health administrator said his office is seeing a decrease in COVID-19...
COVID-19 and the holidays in southern Illinois
The Perry County Health Department reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, November 8.
Perry Co. Health Dept. reported 16 new cases of COVID-19
Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as of Monday, November 8.
Gov. Beshear to hold memorial to remember 10K Kentuckians lost to COVID-19