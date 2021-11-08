Heartland Turkey Shortage

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A national shortage of Turkeys could affect your Thanksgiving meal.

Some turkey farmers and retailers across the Heartland said to be sure to buy your turkey early.

Colby Jones is the owner of Farrar out farms in Perryville, Mo.

Jones said the reason for the shortage is because of the lack of poultry processing and how a turkey is raised.

“A lot of people are wanting a farm raised bird versus a grocery store bird,” said Jones.

In a conscious effort to support local farmers.

“Since COVID-19 has happened we have noticed a lot more people leaning more towards the locally raised meats. It’s just fresher and cleaner,” said Jones.

This has led to a price increase across local retailers.

“I think we are going to come to a point where it’s just going to be sky high,” said Jones.

Over in Perryville, Market Meat Manager Thory Kline said his store currently has turkeys in stock, but that could change in the near future.

“We’re not guaranteed to get anymore so if you’re wanting one, I would come in and get one as soon as you can,” said Kline.

If you make your turkey purchase early, he said, it will still be good for the holidays.

“You can throw it in your freezer, and it should be good until next year. Until about March, so they have a pretty good shelf life on them,” said Kline.

Currently the price for a turkey across the heartland is around $1.65 per pound.

