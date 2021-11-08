Heartland Votes
Heartland nonprofit excited to give back this holiday season

By Breanna Harris
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The season of giving is here and what local nonprofits collect now often has the biggest impact.

Salvation Army leaders from both sides of the river lets us know what to expect.

”Right now, we’ve just started getting things ready,” said Lily Reiner.

Lieutenant Lily Reiner with the salvation army spoke about how they’re preparing for this holiday season.

“So, we do our big thanksgiving meal and then at Christmas time we do food boxes, so we’ll also be giving out meals for Christmas time. Were still doing rental assistance, utility assistance, in the midst of all the holiday stuff were getting ready to do,” said Reiner.

Reiner said helping those in need is a priority.

“Were seeing more of a need, more of people needing resources which then of course depletes our funds a lot faster because were giving out more resources a lot of people coming through the pantry which means that our shelves are becoming bare because were giving out more food,” said Reiner.

Camilla Horn is the social services coordinator for the salvation army in Marion Illinois.

She said this year’s goal is 150 thousand dollars from across 21 counties in southern Illinois.

“We are so hopeful that were gonna reach our goal so that we can continue through 2022 to be able to say yes we can provide you with some help so that’s what we’re hoping we’ll see for this holiday season,” said Horn.

Lieutenant Reinier hopes to raise enough funds to keep funding their services.

“…if we don’t have those fundings then we can’t help all the things that were normally able to help with so by people seeing those red kettles out and that as they put those funds into that that just helps us be able to go for another year of helping the community,” said Horn.

The Cape Salvation Army starts its Bellringing campaign November 20.

