Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Fulton, Ky. officer, bystander save man from burning car

Fulton Police Officer Don VanValkenburg helped pull a man from a burning car after a crash on...
Fulton Police Officer Don VanValkenburg helped pull a man from a burning car after a crash on Saturday, November 6.(Fulton Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FULTON, Ky. (KFVS) - An officer, with the help of a bystander, saved a man from a burning car on Saturday, November 6.

According to the Fulton Police Department, an officer responded to a crash on Lake Street to find the vehicle involved in the crash on fire. They said there were flames inside the passenger area and the driver was trapped inside the car.

Officer Don VanValkenburg and the unidentified bystander pulled the driver from the car seconds before the entire vehicle became engulfed.

The driver was identified as Seth Clark, of Savannah, Tenn.

He was seriously injured in the crash and fire, and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said Officer VanValkenburg sustained a minor burn and his uniform shirt melted from the heat of the fire when he removed the driver.

According to police, criminal charges against Clark are pending.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob “Jake” Jurinek was a junior at SIU, working as a graphic arts and media intern for the...
SIU student identified as one of the victims in Astroworld Music Festival tragedy
Lippoldt is currently at the Stoddard County Jail on a 24-hour hold for the charges of murder,...
Death investigation in Stoddard Co.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
Dunks, and 3 pointers are usually made on NBA courts... but a heartland man is turning the...
Heartland man performs National Anthem at NBA game
Death Science, an organization that hosted the dissection of a human body for a ticket-buying...
Widow horrified after veteran’s body used in public dissection at Ore. hotel

Latest News

A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has canceled an endangered silver advisory alert issued for a...
Endangered silver advisory alert for missing woman canceled
Check out these Veterans Day events in the Heartland.
Veterans Day events in the Heartland 2021
The Missouri Department of Conservation encourages hunters to get their deer tested for Chronic...
MDC to hold mandatory CWD sampling in several Mo. counties Nov. 13-14