Fulton, Ky. officer, bystander save man from burning car

FULTON, Ky. (KFVS) - An officer, with the help of a bystander, saved a man from a burning car on Saturday, November 6.

According to the Fulton Police Department, an officer responded to a crash on Lake Street to find the vehicle involved in the crash on fire. They said there were flames inside the passenger area and the driver was trapped inside the car.

Officer Don VanValkenburg and the unidentified bystander pulled the driver from the car seconds before the entire vehicle became engulfed.

The driver was identified as Seth Clark, of Savannah, Tenn.

He was seriously injured in the crash and fire, and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police said Officer VanValkenburg sustained a minor burn and his uniform shirt melted from the heat of the fire when he removed the driver.

According to police, criminal charges against Clark are pending.

