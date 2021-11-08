Heartland Votes
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 8.(KCRG File)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, November 8.

A summary of cases includes:

Williamson County:

  • New cases - 8
    • Females: One woman in her 20s, one woman in her 40s and one woman in her 60s.
    • Males: One teenager, one man in his 30s, two men in their 70s and one man in his 80s.
  • Total cases - 12,449
  • Total deaths - 170

Franklin County:

  • New cases - 6
    • Females: One teenager, one woman in her 20s and one woman in her 30s.
    • Males: One man in his 40s, one man in his 60s and one man in his 70s.
  • Total cases -7,556
  • Total deaths - 107

